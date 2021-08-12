Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,459 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 364,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.