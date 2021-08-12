Veriti Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 73.5% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,280 shares of company stock worth $7,425,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. 55,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.