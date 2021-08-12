Veriti Management LLC Invests $462,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,977 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 2.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.