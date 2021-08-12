Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $92.95 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,029. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

