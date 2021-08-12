Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.24. 8,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,866,615. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of -2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.