Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 184.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,572 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.73. 73,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

