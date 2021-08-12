Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 553 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

