Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 2,306 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,168,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 26,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

