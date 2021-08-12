Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Vertex updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VERX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,016. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

