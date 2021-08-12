Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 328,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,543. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

