ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

