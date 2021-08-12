ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 242.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 8,225,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,761,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

