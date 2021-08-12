Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Coverage Initiated at Telsey Advisory Group

Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VSCO traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 9,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,084. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

