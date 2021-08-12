Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,084. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

