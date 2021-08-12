Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 338.4% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

