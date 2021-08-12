Vidya (VIDYA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $1.37 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,152,184 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars.

