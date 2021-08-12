Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.55. 123,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,631. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $408.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.