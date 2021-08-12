Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 50 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $8.93 on Thursday, hitting $270.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.53. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $208.51 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

