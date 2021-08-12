Vigilare Wealth Management Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

