Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after buying an additional 611,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

