Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 131 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

