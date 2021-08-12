Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of VFF opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.11 million, a P/E ratio of 493.75 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 51.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

