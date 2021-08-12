Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 932 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $327,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

