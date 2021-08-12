Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VRDN traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.