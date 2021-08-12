Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $523.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

