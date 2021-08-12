Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.80 million and a P/E ratio of 66.19.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at about $15,872,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 336,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.