Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $25.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of VITL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 4,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,583. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $688.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 86,284 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.