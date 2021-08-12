Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after buying an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after buying an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after buying an additional 284,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

VOD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.96. 163,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,264. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

