Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VWAGY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Volkswagen stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

