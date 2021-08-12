Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Standpoint Research started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,761. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

