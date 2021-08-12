Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNNVF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.