Vulcan Forged PYR Market Cap Achieves $59.04 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00007436 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00902246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00111580 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

