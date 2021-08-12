WABnetwork (WAB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $150,608.38 and approximately $66.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

