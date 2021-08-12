Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,825. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

