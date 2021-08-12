Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.24.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $417.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.