Warburg Research Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €51.40 ($60.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.24. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12 month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.33.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

