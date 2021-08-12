Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post $54.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WASH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.40. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,725. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a market cap of $907.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

