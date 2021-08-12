Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.59.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.35. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

