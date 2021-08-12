WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) vs. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Critical Analysis

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.75 $11.98 million $0.66 25.08 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.84 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.33% N/A N/A WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

