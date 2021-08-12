WebDollar Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $129,413.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,451,730,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,503,781,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io

