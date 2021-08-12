Wedbush Comments on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.94). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,027,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.