Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 16,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,658. The stock has a market cap of $868.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

