Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avantor (AVTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,527. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Avantor Inc alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.