Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cavco Industries (CVCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – Cavco Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Cavco Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Cavco Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Cavco Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $228.41 price target on the stock, down previously from $266.00.

6/28/2021 – Cavco Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Cavco Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Cavco Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

CVCO opened at $259.66 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $259.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

