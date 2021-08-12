Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Richard N. Caron Sells 36,392 Shares

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WBT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 1,469,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,230. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

