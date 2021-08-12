Wells Fargo & Company Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 196.86%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

