Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $234,436.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WAL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.79. 3,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

