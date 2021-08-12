William A. Backus Sells 10,520 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BCPC opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

