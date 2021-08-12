William Blair Weighs in on Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE THR opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $574.63 million, a PE ratio of 431.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 179,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

