WINk Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00155335 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.